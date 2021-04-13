NATO, US vow support for Ukraine, warn Russia on troops

Kuleba replied that Ukraine was grateful for the support of the U.S. and NATO, an alliance that Kyiv is looking to join over fierce Russian objections.

“In this struggle, the support of the United States is absolutely crucial and deeply appreciated,” Kuleba said. He called Russia's troop build-up “aggressive” and asked the U.S. and others to "make it very clear to Russia that the price of its aggression against Ukraine will be too heavy for it to bear.”

Earlier, at news conference with Kuleba at NATO headquarters, Stoltenberg said the alliance was united in its “unwavering” support for Ukraine. “NATO stands with Ukraine,” he said. “Russia must end this military buildup in and around Ukraine, stop its provocations and de-escalate immediately."

Stoltenberg called Moscow's recent troop deployment the biggest military buildup since the conflict in eastern Ukraine began.

“Russia has moved thousands of combat troops to Ukraine’s borders, the largest massing of Russian troops since the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. Over the last days, several Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in eastern Ukraine,” he said.

The Ukrainian foreign minister sounded defiant toward Moscow, and said Ukraine and its Western partners were better prepared than seven years ago.