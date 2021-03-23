Navalny's allies call for major protest across Russia

The 44-year-old Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin’s most outspoken opponent, was arrested on Jan. 17 upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have rejected the accusation.

Last month, Navalny was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for violating the terms of his probation while convalescing in Germany. The sentence stems from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that Navalny has rejected as fabricated — and which the European Сourt of Human Rights has ruled to be unlawful.

Navalny’s arrest fueled a series of protests that drew tens of thousands to the streets across Russia. Authorities detained about 11,000 people, many of whom were fined or given jail terms ranging from seven to 15 days.

Several top Navalny associates have faced charges of violating coronavirus restrictions by calling for protests, and have been put under house arrest.

Russian officials have rejected demands from the United States and the European Union to free Navalny and stop the crackdown on his supporters.

Moscow also has rejected the European Court of Human Rights’ demand to release Navalny, describing it as unlawful and “inadmissible” meddling in Russia’s domestic affairs.

Earlier this month, Navalny posted a note confirming that he arrived at a prison colony in Pokrov in the Vladimir region, 85 kilometers (53 miles) east of Moscow, to serve his sentence. The facility stands out among Russian penitentiaries for its particularly strict regime.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0