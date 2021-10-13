Neo-fascists exploit 'no-vax' rage, posing dilemma for Italy

Also upsetting Italy's tiny Jewish community have been antisemitic comments by a Rome mayoral candidate selected by Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy, Parliament's main opposition party. It recently emerged that Enrico Michetti in 2020 wrote that the Holocaust receives so much attention because Jews “possess banks.” He has since apologized for “having hurt the feelings” of Jews.

In the first round of municipal balloting in Rome this month, Rachele Mussolini, a granddaughter of the dictator, won the highest number of votes for a council post.

For years, Meloni has dodged demands by opponents that she unequivocally denounce the legacy of Mussolini's Fascist rule. This week she insisted that violence from any political ideology should be condemned.

Meloni “lives on ambiguity, she has one foot in the legacy of fascism,″ said Antonio Parisella, a retired professor of contemporary Italian history.

Prevalent in much of Italian society is the idea “that Mussolini did good things,″ such as the common “myth” that he made the trains run on time and eradicated malaria, said Parisella, who directs Rome’s Liberation Museum. The museum’s home is the apartment building that had been used by the Nazi-occupying security forces of Germany, which had been Mussolini’s ally.