 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nepal's new PM gets confidence vote in parliament
0 Comments
AP

Nepal's new PM gets confidence vote in parliament

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nepal's new PM gets confidence vote in parliament

In this Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, file photo, then Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba greets Indian ministers during his ceremonial reception at the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi, India. Deuba, a veteran politician was appointed Nepal's prime minister for the fifth time on Tuesday, a day after the Supreme Court reinstated the House of Representatives and upheld his claim to be the new leader.

 Manish Swarup

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s new prime minister got the support of more than half the members of the House of Representatives, which would allow him to continue in power until general elections scheduled for next year.

Sher Bahadur Deuba got 165 votes in his favor while 83 members of parliament's lower house voted against him Sunday, Speaker Agni Sapkota announced.

This is Deuba's fifth time as prime minister of the Himalayan nation, which is currently struggling with political divisions and the coronavirus. The leader of the Nepali Congress party — the country's oldest political party — was appointed Tuesday after the Supreme Court reinstated the House of Representatives and upheld his claim to be the new leader.

A court order on Monday had ousted Khadga Prasad Oli, who had been running a caretaker government until planned elections in November this year.

Deuba was previously appointed prime minister in 1995, 2001, 2004 and 2017, but has never served a full term. This time, as well, he is to serve only until parliamentary elections are held by 2022.

He is likely to bring Nepal back closer to India after Oli favored ties with its other giant neighbor, China.

Deuba has been active in politics since he was a college student. He was jailed for nine years for protesting against the now-deposed monarchy’s autocratic rule.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+37
Europe flood death toll tops 160, costly rebuilding ahead
World

Europe flood death toll tops 160, costly rebuilding ahead

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — Rescue workers labored to deal with damage laid bare by receding water Saturday as the death toll from disastrous flooding in Western Europe rose above 160 and thoughts turned to the lengthy job of rebuilding communities devastated in minutes.

+24
Italy erupts as Europe's soccer champions come home to Rome
World

Italy erupts as Europe's soccer champions come home to Rome

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Thousands of fans packed Rome's sidewalks to wildly cheer Europe’s new soccer champions as Italy toured the city in an open-topped bus on Monday evening, crowning a day that saw them honored at the presidential palace and premier's office and cited by the Pope.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News