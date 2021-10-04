New Australian state leader sticks to lockdown timetable

But infections and numbers of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital are expected to rise again as pandemic restrictions are eased.

Berejiklian announced her resignation after the Independent Commission Against Corruption revealed on Friday it was investigating a five-year secret personal relationship she had had with former government colleague Daryl Maguire.

ICAC, an independent state-based public sector watchdog, said it was investigating whether there was conflict between Berejiklian’s public duties and her relationship with Maguire, who resigned from Parliament in 2018.

The relationship became public last year when Berejiklian gave evidence to an ICAC investigation into whether Maguire used his position as a lawmaker to gain an improper benefit for himself and his associates.

Berejiklian will be investigated over government grants awarded or promised to community groups in Maguire’s electorate.

Berejiklian has denied any wrongdoing, but said remaining in office while under investigation would be a distraction for the government at a critical stage of the pandemic.

Berejiklian’s resignation was followed by the resignations of Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Transport Minister Andrew Constance.

All three will be replaced at by-elections which have yet to be scheduled.

