 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New book sheds light on life of future queen of Netherlands

  • 0

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — People in the Netherlands can get to know their future queen a little better with the publication Tuesday of an authorized book about Princess Amalia three weeks before her 18th birthday.

The book delves into Amalia's school life, her occasional work at a beach bar, her love of horseback riding and her education plans. The princess recently graduated high school and is taking a gap year before going to a university. She’s not yet sure what she will study but says she is interested in history, economics and law.

Amalia also reveals that she sometimes sees a mental health professional.

“I don’t think it is a taboo. And it’s not a problem to say that in public,” the princess is quoted as saying in the book.

“Everybody talks about healthy eating and sport. And that is also very important,” she says. “But how important is it to maintain your mental health? You can’t have one without the other.”

Claudia de Breij, a popular writer, singer and comedian, wrote the book following a series of meetings over the summer with Amalia, the oldest of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's three daughters and first in line to the Dutch throne.

People are also reading…

Similar books were published about her father and grandmother around their 18th birthdays as a way of introducing them to the public.

“It's very cool,” Amalia said of the book in a brief virtual conversation with De Breij released on Twitter by the Dutch Royal House.

“There are a lot of personal things about me in it,” she said. “It's quite exciting. I think the whole book paints a very beautiful portrait of who I am.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Venezuelan musicians pursue world's largest orchestra record

Venezuelan musicians pursue world's largest orchestra record

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Hundreds of violins, violas and double basses sounded at Venezuela’s military academy Saturday, then woodwinds, brass and percussion gradually joined in — and thousands of musicians, mostly children and adolescents, were playing with a single goal: setting the record as the world’s largest orchestra.

Artist wants safe passage in Hong Kong to remove sculpture

Artist wants safe passage in Hong Kong to remove sculpture

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish artist who is seeking to retrieve his sculpture in Hong Kong commemorating the victims of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown said Friday he wants safe passage guaranteed for himself and his employees when they dismantle and remove the artwork called “Pillar of Shame,” which is at the center of a controversy.

EXPLAINER: Why quitting coal is so hard

EXPLAINER: Why quitting coal is so hard

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — In the run-up to the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, host Britain announced one of its goals of the conference was to consign coal to history.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiyo Endowment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News