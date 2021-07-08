 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Caledonia gets 1st leader in favor of split from France
0 Comments
AP

New Caledonia gets 1st leader in favor of split from France

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
New Caledonia gets 1st leader in favor of split from France

FILE - In this Oct.4, 2020 file photo, pro-independence supporters celebrate the results of the vote in Noumea, New Caledonia. A pro-independence leader from New Caledonia's indigenous Kanak population has been chosen to lead the government of the French South Pacific archipelago, five months before a referendum on whether the territory should break free from France.

 Mathurin Derel

NOUMEA, New Caledonia (AP) — The New Caledonia government elected Thursday the first pro-independence figure as president of the South Pacific archipelago, a French territory that won broad autonomy following violence in 1988 and is scheduled to hold an independence referendum in five months.

Louis Mapou, a member of New Caledonia's indigenous Kanak population, received six of 11 government votes, while French loyalist Thierry Santa got four. One ballot was returned blank.

Mapou, 62, is a member of the Party of Kanak Liberation, or Palika, and the head of the National Union for Independence.

“We’re going to work hard. New Caledonia needs it,” Mapou said after the vote. “Many think that we’ll have difficulty working for everyone, but I can guarantee you that working for New Caledonia will be the watchword of our commitment.”

The 270,000 inhabitants of the archipelago east of Australia include both the descendants of European colonizers and Kanaks, who once suffered from strict segregation policies.

The election closes an institutional crisis triggered in February when the five pro-independence members of the government resigned to mark their disagreement over the sale of a nickel factory.

New Caledonia has long faced an existential dilemma over its status as a French colony. A 1988 attack on gendarmes who were taken hostage and freed after deadly assault by special forces ultimately led to a peace deal.

A decade later, the Noumea Agreement granted New Caledonia political power and broad autonomy and plans for up to three referendums.

In October, a majority of voters chose to remain part of France instead of backing independence, leading French President Emmanuel Macron to call for dialogue. The referendum was among the final steps in longstanding plans to settle tensions between Kanak people who favored independence and residents willing to remain in France.

Two years ago, 56.4% of the participants in a similar referendum voted against independence. The third referendum is set for Dec. 12.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. deputies seize over $1B in illegal pot

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+29
Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home
World

Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home

  • Updated

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A squad of gunmen assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and wounded his wife in an overnight raid on their home Wednesday, with police killing four suspects and arresting two others hours later amid growing chaos in a country already enduring gang violence and protests of his increasingly authoritarian rule.

Vatican indicts 10, including a cardinal, in London deal
World

Vatican indicts 10, including a cardinal, in London deal

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — A Vatican judge on Saturday indicted 10 people, including a once-powerful cardinal, on charges including embezzlement, abuse of office, extortion and fraud in connection with the Secretariat of State’s 350 million-euro investment in a London real estate venture.

+2
Iraqi militia commander vows to avenge deaths in US strike
World

Iraqi militia commander vows to avenge deaths in US strike

  • Updated

BAGHDAD (AP) — The leader of an Iran-backed Iraqi militia has vowed to retaliate against America for the deaths of four of his men in a U.S. airstrike along the Iraq-Syria border last month, saying it will be a military operation everyone will talk about.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News