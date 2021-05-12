 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New interim govt in Bulgaria led by retired general sworn in
0 comments
AP

New interim govt in Bulgaria led by retired general sworn in

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
New interim govt in Bulgaria led by retired general sworn in

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov, 13, 2016 file photo, Bulgarian Socialists Party candidate Rumen Radev speaks during a press conference after presidential elections in Sofia, Bulgaria. Bulgaria on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, moved to quell a political crisis by appointing a retired general as interim prime minister until an election is held in July. Stefan Yanev, a retired brigadier general who has served the last four years as security advisor to President Radev, is an alumnus of the National War College in Washington. He also was defense minister in the previous caretaker government appointed by Radev in 2017.

 Darko Vojinovic

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s president on Wednesday appointed a retired general as interim prime minister in hopes of ensuring stability in the country until an election is held in July.

Presenting the new Cabinet, President Rumen Radev said the group made of experts aspires to embody democratic unity and prove that “it is possible for democrats of various political affiliations to overcome obsolete divisions and red lines.”

He said that while the Cabinet will work for a short time, it will tell the truth and will not conceal the real condition of the country.

“It will make initial steps to strengthening statehood and show Bulgarians that their country can be run with honesty, transparency and responsibility,” Radev said.

Radev has been at odds with outgoing Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and his GERB party and is a vocal supporter of the protests last year that accused the government of maintaining links to the mafia, refusing to fight corruption or reform the judiciary and suppressing freedom of speech.

Borissov’s party’s popularity faded during his third term as prime minister because of the slow pace of reforms to eliminate graft and poverty and to overhaul the judicial system.

The new prime minister, Stefan Yanev, 61, takes the lead of a caretaker government whose main task will be to restore stability in a nation shaken by months of anti-government protests and political bickering.

The retired brigadier general has served the last four years as a security adviser to Radev and is an alumnus of the National War College in Washington. He also was defense minister in an earlier caretaker government appointed by Radev in 2017.

The new premier will be backed by a Cabinet of experts for his main tasks — to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and organize a fair election in the country, which is a member of the European Union and NATO.

Yanev vowed after taking the oath of office that he and his Cabinet will work in line with the rule of law to the benefit of the citizens.

With another decree, the president dissolved parliament on Wednesday and set the date for an earlier vote on July 11.

Radev’s move comes after the inconclusive vote in April produced a fragmented parliament in which the center-right GERB party of three-time Prime Minister Borissov scored best in the election, but still saw its support fall to just 26% due to public anger over graft and poverty and because none of the other parties were willing to join it in a coalition.

Analysts predict similar developments after the July vote, which would lead to more political instability and stand in the way of the EU’s poorest member to effectively tap the bloc’s coronavirus recovery fund.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Daines cosponsors the “Back to Work Bonus Act”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News