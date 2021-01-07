New Mercedes screen to stretch nearly full width of car

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Daimler's Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a key interior component of its upcoming electric luxury sedan: a large, curved screen that sweeps across almost the entire width of the car in the place of a conventional dashboard.

The company's CEO says its not just a selling point for customers but also points to a potential source of new digital revenue.

The MBUX Hyperscreen option available on the EQS sedan coming later this year uses artificial intelligence to learn what functions drivers use most, such as navigation and hands-free phone calls, then keeps those functions prominently on display so drivers don't have to hunt.

Ola Kallenius, CEO of parent company Daimler AG, said Thursday in a recorded video presented online that the system is intended to be highly intuitive. “It only shows what is needed: no scrolling, no browsing," he said.

“It makes it so intuitive that the thing that you want to do, whether it’s navigation or music or whatever you want to do, that you very quickly, very intuitively have that thing at your fingertips. You don’t have to scroll through many different layers,” Kallenius said during a conference call with reporters.