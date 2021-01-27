New protests as Polish court seals divisive abortion ruling

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — New anti-government protests broke out in Polish cities Wednesday, shortly after the country's top court confirmed its highly divisive ruling that will further tighten the predominantly Catholic nation’s strict anti-abortion law.

The unrest shows growing discontent among many Poles with the right-wing government. Under it the country was seen as a key European ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, but has been criticized by European officials for eroding democracy. It remains to be seen what kind of relations it will be able to build with the new U.S. administration.

Opposition parties strongly criticized the move by the Constitutional Tribunal, following which the ruling will come into effect once it's printed — later Wednesday or early Thursday — in the official government gazette.

Thousands of people gathered outside the court building in Warsaw late Wednesday, responding to calls for new protests by women’s groups that led weeks of massive demonstrations last year against the initial Oct. 22 ruling. Protests were also held in many other cities, under a heavy police presence.