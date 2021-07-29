New Russian lab briefly knocks space station out of position

A newly arrived Russian science lab briefly knocked the International Space Station out of position Thursday.

For 47 minutes, the space station lost control of its orientation when the Russian lab accidentally fired its thrusters after docking, pushing the complex from its normal configuration. The station's positioning is key for getting power from solar panels and communications. Communications with ground controllers also blipped out twice for a few minutes.

Flight controllers regained control using thrusters on other Russian components at the station to right the ship and it is now stable and safe, NASA said.

“We haven’t noticed any damage,” space station program manager Joel Montalbano said in a late afternoon press conference. “There was no immediate danger at any time to the crew.”

Montalbano said the crew didn’t really feel any movement or any shaking. The complex was never spinning, NASA spokesman Bob Jacobs said.

NASA Associate Administrator for Human Exploration and Operations Kathy Lueders called it “a pretty exciting hour.”