New Zealand businessman sent to jail for child abuse images

SYDNEY (AP) — One of New Zealand’s best-known businessmen Ron Brierley was sentenced in a Sydney court on Thursday to 14 months in prison for possessing thousands of child sex abuse images.

The 84-year-old former corporate raider had pleaded guilty to the charges in New South Wales state District Court in April, but was released on bail until his sentencing.

Brierley, who has admitted having a lifelong obsession with young girls, was arrested at Sydney International Airport in 2019.

The convictions related to 40,000 images found on devices in his airport luggage and at his home in Sydney.

His lawyers had argued against a prison sentence and said a community penalty would be appropriate.

But Judge Sarah Huggett ruled that anything short of imprisonment would be “manifestly inadequate.” She accepted his expression of remorse and that he acknowledged the harm of his actions, but rejected the contention that he didn't know the images were illegal.

Huggett sentenced him to 14 months in prison with a non-parole period of seven months. He faced a potential maximum of 10 years.