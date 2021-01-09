 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Zealand central bank says data system hacked
AP

New Zealand central bank says data system hacked

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
New Zealand central bank says data system hacked

FILE - In this May 8, 2019, file photo, New Zealand's Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr speaks to the media in Wellington, New Zealand. New Zealand's central bank said, Sunday Jan. 10, 2021, that one of its data systems has been breached by an unidentified hacker who has potentially accessed commercially and personally sensitive information.

 Nick Perry

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s central bank said Sunday that one of its data systems has been breached by an unidentified hacker who potentially accessed commercially and personally sensitive information.

A third party file sharing service used by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to share and store sensitive information had been illegally accessed, the Wellington-based bank said in a statement.

Governor Adrian Orr said the breach has been contained. The bank’s core functions “remain sound and operational,” he said.

“We are working closely with domestic and international cybersecurity experts and other relevant authorities as part of our investigation and response to this malicious attack,” Orr said.

“The nature and extent of information that has been potentially accessed is still being determined, but it may include some commercially and personally sensitive information,” Orr added.

The system had been secured and taken offline until the bank completes its initial investigations.

“It will take time to understand the full implications of this breach and we are working with system users whose information may have been accessed,” Orr said.

The bank declined to answer emailed questions seeking more details.

It's unclear when the breach took place or if there were any indications of who was responsible, and in what country is the file sharing service based.

Several major organizations in New Zealand have been the target of cyber interference in the past year, including the New Zealand Stock Exchange, which had its servers knocked out of public view for nearly a week in August.

Dave Parry, professor of computer science at Auckland University, told Radio New Zealand that another government was likely behind the bank data breach.

“Ultimately if you were coming from a sort of like criminal perspective, the government agencies aren’t going to pay your ransom or whatever, so you’d be more interested probably coming in from a government-to-government level,” Parry said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight
World

Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight

  • Updated

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A jet carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital on a domestic flight on Saturday, and debris found by fishermen was being examined to see if it was from the missing plane, officials said.

+31
UK judge refuses US extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange
World

UK judge refuses US extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — A British judge on Monday rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges over the publication of secret U.S. documents a decade ago, saying he was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions.

+17
UK hospitals stagger as new virus variant takes huge toll
World

UK hospitals stagger as new virus variant takes huge toll

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — Britain is facing a long, bleak winter as cold, wet weather and a more contagious variant of the coronavirus put unprecedented strain on the nation's hospitals and force record numbers of patients to wait 12 hours or more, sometimes on ambulance gurneys, before receiving treatment.

+6
N. Korea threatens to build more nukes, cites US hostility
World

N. Korea threatens to build more nukes, cites US hostility

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened to expand his nuclear arsenal as he disclosed a list of high-tech weapons systems under development, saying the fate of relations with the United States depends on whether it abandons its hostile policy, state media reported Saturday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Canadians call out leaders for breaking own Covid rules

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News