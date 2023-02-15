WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A cyclone that left a devastating wake of extensive flooding and landslides in New Zealand has claimed at least four lives and police have "grave concerns" for other residents who remain unaccounted for, the prime minister said Wednesday.

Cyclone Gabrielle struck the country's north on Monday and brought more destruction to this nation of 5 million than any weather event in decades.

Police said at least four people were confirmed killed by the storm, including a child caught in rising water on Hawke's Bay. All four fatalities occurred near the same North Island east coast bay — two in landslides and two by drowning.

A weather station in the Hawke's Bay region recorded three times more rain over Monday night than usually falls for the entire month of February, authorities said.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said it was unclear how many people remained unaccounted for, with several communities still isolated by floodwaters, landslides and telecommunications outages.

Police said 1,442 people were reported uncontactable in the North Island as of Wednesday afternoon.

"We expect the vast majority of these people will be accounted for. However, there are several people missing for whom police do hold grave concerns," Hipkins said.