New Zealand governor-general favors outreach to marginalized

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand's new governor-general said Thursday she plans to reach out to people marginalized by issues like homelessness, addiction and discrimination.

Cindy Kiro is the first Indigenous woman appointed to the role as the representative of Queen Elizabeth II in the South Pacific nation. She took her oath in both Maori and English when she was sworn in to a five-year term.

She emphasized the need to build community spirit through outreach and said she wants to celebrate society’s unsung heroes.

“I will connect with new migrants and former refugees and celebrate the many diverse cultures and religions gifted to our nation by those who have chosen to make New Zealand their home," Kiro said at the ceremony in Parliament.

Kiro, 63, has had a long career advocating for children. She was given the honorific Dame for her services to the community and says she hopes to inspire Maori girls.

“We are living through a period of immense uncertainty and anxiety," Kiro said. “And I wish to acknowledge those in Auckland, and all around the country, who continue to face disruptions caused by COVID-19.”