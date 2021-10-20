New Zealand police answer 4-year-old's call, confirm toys are cool

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An emergency call made by a 4-year-old New Zealand boy asking for police to come over and check out his toys prompted a real-life callout and confirmation from an officer that the toys were, indeed, pretty cool.

Police shared audio of the call on social media this week (included in the video above) along with a photo of the smiling boy sitting on the hood of a patrol cruiser, noting that while they don't encourage children to call the emergency number, the incident was "too cute not to share."

The call begins all business: "This is police, where is the emergency?"

There's a pause as the unidentified boy hesitantly says, "Hi," and then "Police lady?"

"Yes," the dispatcher says, switching to a friendlier, singsong tone. "What's going on?"

"Um, can I tell you something?" the boy asks, and after being told he can, says "I've got some toys for you."

"You've got some toys for me?" says the dispatcher.

"Yep. Come over and see them," the boy replies.

A man then gets on the phone confirming the call was a mistake, saying the 4-year-old had been helping out while his mother was sick.