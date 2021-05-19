New Zealand spending plan includes rebuilding Antarctic base

One of the new buildings would be used for accommodation and dining, one for science, and one for engineering and storage. A windfarm that produces renewable electricity would be overhauled.

The project still needs final signoff from both New Zealand and its Antarctic treaty partners. Under the plan, bulldozers would be shipped to Antarctica in the first year and construction would take another six years.

Due to its proximity to Antarctica, New Zealand has been a stop-off point from the days of the earliest explorers through to current U.S. missions. New Zealanders have also been involved in exploration and research for generations.

Sarah Williamson, chief executive of Antarctica New Zealand which oversees the base, said it would be the biggest project it had ever embarked upon and would not only future-proof its home on the ice but also bring jobs to the Canterbury region, where the buildings would be pre-constructed.

Other new spending proposed in the budget includes a boost in benefits for welfare recipients that the government hopes will help lift as many as 33,000 children out of poverty.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said families in New Zealand had historically survived on very low incomes while on welfare.