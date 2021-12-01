 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New Zealand to send military, police to Solomon Islands

  • 0

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand will send up to 65 military and police personnel to the Solomon Islands in the coming days after rioting and looting broke out there last week over several issues, including concerns about the country’s increasing links with China.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday she was “deeply concerned” by the civil unrest that unfolded in the capital, Honiara, and wanted to help restore peace and stability. The New Zealand deployment follows similar actions from Australia, Papua New Guinea and Fiji after the Solomon Islands government requested international help.

Solomon Islands police found three bodies in a burned-out building and arrested more than 100 people amid the violence.

The latest deployment of foreign personnel comes ahead of a push by Solomon Islands opposition leader Matthew Wale to hold a no-confidence vote next week on Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

“This is a short-term, immediate response and we will continue to monitor the situation,” said New Zealand's Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

New Zealand plans to send 15 military personnel Thursday followed by up to 50 more military and police personnel over the weekend.

People are also reading…

The unrest was sparked by underlying grievances between the two main islands in a rivalry that dates back decades. Part of the concern relates to the country’s increasing links with China. Sogavare has been widely criticized by leaders of the island of Malaita for a 2019 decision to drop diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of mainland China.

Sogavare's government, meanwhile, has been upset over millions in U.S. aid promised directly to Malaita, rather than through the central government on the largest island of Guadalcanal, where Honiara is located.

Sogavare has blamed outside interference for stirring up the protests calling for his resignation, with a thinly veiled reference to Taiwan and the U.S.

Riots and looting targeting Honiara’s Chinatown and downtown precincts erupted Nov. 24 following a peaceful protest in the capital by people from Malaita. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the demonstrators, who set fire to the National Parliament, a police station and many other buildings, including one of Sogavare's homes.

Critics also blamed the unrest on complaints of a lack of government services and accountability, corruption and Chinese businesses giving jobs to foreigners instead of locals.

The Solomon Islands has a population of about 700,000 and is located northeast of Australia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Egypt unveils renovated 'Avenue of the Sphinxes' in Luxor

Egypt unveils renovated 'Avenue of the Sphinxes' in Luxor

LUXOR, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian authorities were unveiling Thursday a renovated ancient promenade in the city of Luxor dating back 3,000 years, the latest government project undertaken to highlight the country’s archaeological treasures.

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

LONDON (AP) — The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread.

More omicron cases pop up as world rushes to learn more

More omicron cases pop up as world rushes to learn more

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in countries on opposite sides of the world Sunday and many governments rushed to close their borders even as scientists cautioned that it's not clear if the new variant is more alarming than other versions of the virus.

In omicron hot spot, somber mood as S Africa faces variant

In omicron hot spot, somber mood as S Africa faces variant

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — The overcast, drizzly skies match the somber mood at the Tshwane University of Technology, a hot spot in South Africa’s latest surge of COVID-19 cases, apparently driven by the new omicron variant that is leading countries around the world to impose new restrictions.

Europe's Christmas markets warily open as COVID cases rise

Europe's Christmas markets warily open as COVID cases rise

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The holiday tree is towering over the main square in this central German city, the chestnuts and sugared almonds are roasted, and kids are clambering aboard the merry-go-round just like they did before the pandemic. But a surge in coronavirus infections has left an uneasy feeling hanging over Frankfurt's Christmas market.

German minister hopes patient transfers a 'wake-up call'

German minister hopes patient transfers a 'wake-up call'

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's health minister said Saturday he hopes that the sight of air force planes transferring patients across the country will act as a “wake-up call” to millions who are still holding out on getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Several thousand rally in Belgrade after scuffles day before

Several thousand rally in Belgrade after scuffles day before

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several thousand people rallied in Belgrade on Sunday in another environmental protest, a day after demonstrators blocked bridges and roads in different parts of Serbia and scuffled with riot police who formed cordons to try to stop them.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News