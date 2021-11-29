 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New Zealand's opposition party chooses Chris Luxon as leader

  • Updated
  • 0

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand's conservative opposition party chose former businessman and political novice Christopher Luxon as its new leader on Tuesday, as it tries to rebuild from a huge election loss last year and continued infighting.

Luxon is a close friend of former Prime Minister John Key and many in the National Party hope he will bring a similar relaxed and confident style as he tries to gain ground on popular Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. But some worry his conservative Christian values are out of step with everyday New Zealanders.

Before entering politics for the first time at last year's election, Luxon spent more than six years as chief executive of national carrier Air New Zealand. Prior to that, he spent 18 years working at Unilever, where he became chief executive of the company's Canadian business.

“I came to politics because I know how to solve problems and get things done," Luxon said. “I have built a career out of reversing the fortunes of under-performing companies and I’ll bring that real-world experience to this role.”

He said his faith helps ground him, but he also sees a clear line between religion and politics.

Luxon, 51, is the fifth person to lead the National Party since Ardern came to power four years ago. The party suffered an election loss of historic proportions last year as Ardern's coronavirus response proved immensely popular.

People are also reading…

Luxon said the National Party is back. “We are the reset," he said. “Today we are drawing a line under the events of the last four years, and we are putting them behind us."

The popularity of Ardern and her liberal Labour Party has slipped somewhat in opinion polls since the last election, but former National Party leader Judith Collins was unable to capitalize, with most of the gains going to the libertarian ACT Party. Collins was ousted last week by her caucus.

Simon Bridges, another former National Party leader, withdrew from the leadership contest earlier on Tuesday, clearing the way for an uncontested win by Luxon. The party chose 40-year-old Nicola Willis as Luxon's deputy. Before becoming a lawmaker in 2018, Willis was a senior manager at New Zealand's largest company, the dairy cooperative Fonterra.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Egypt unveils renovated 'Avenue of the Sphinxes' in Luxor

Egypt unveils renovated 'Avenue of the Sphinxes' in Luxor

LUXOR, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian authorities were unveiling Thursday a renovated ancient promenade in the city of Luxor dating back 3,000 years, the latest government project undertaken to highlight the country’s archaeological treasures.

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

LONDON (AP) — The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread.

More omicron cases pop up as world rushes to learn more

More omicron cases pop up as world rushes to learn more

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in countries on opposite sides of the world Sunday and many governments rushed to close their borders even as scientists cautioned that it's not clear if the new variant is more alarming than other versions of the virus.

Sweden's first female prime minister quits hours later

Sweden's first female prime minister quits hours later

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Hours after being tapped as Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner the Greens left the two-party minority government.

In omicron hot spot, somber mood as S Africa faces variant

In omicron hot spot, somber mood as S Africa faces variant

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — The overcast, drizzly skies match the somber mood at the Tshwane University of Technology, a hot spot in South Africa’s latest surge of COVID-19 cases, apparently driven by the new omicron variant that is leading countries around the world to impose new restrictions.

Europe's Christmas markets warily open as COVID cases rise

Europe's Christmas markets warily open as COVID cases rise

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The holiday tree is towering over the main square in this central German city, the chestnuts and sugared almonds are roasted, and kids are clambering aboard the merry-go-round just like they did before the pandemic. But a surge in coronavirus infections has left an uneasy feeling hanging over Frankfurt's Christmas market.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant on allegations in video testimony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News