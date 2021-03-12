Newspaper: China to soon try 2 Canadians on spying charges

In Canada, Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Christelle Chartrand said it was not aware of any set timeframe for the trials.

“The Canadian government remains deeply concerned by the arbitrary detention by Chinese authorities of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig since December 2018 and continues to call for their immediate release," she said in a statement. “To date, Global Affairs Canada has not been notified of court hearings for Mr. Kovrig or Mr. Spavor.”

Meng, who remains free on bail in Vancouver, is also the daughter of the founder of Huawei, which China's government has promoted around the world as one of its national champions. Her arrest enraged Beijing, which sees the U.S. case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise, and it sent China-Canada relations into a tailspin.

China has also retaliated by placing restrictions on various Canadian exports to China, including canola oil seed, and handed death sentences to four Canadians convicted of drug smuggling.

Beijing has repeatedly demanded Meng's immediate, unconditional release as her case winds its way through the Canadian legal system.