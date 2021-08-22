Nice-Marseille game abandoned after fan violence

Nice supporters had already been warned against throwing objects by the stadium announcer when Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the back by a bottle thrown from an area with Nice fans.

Payet threw the bottle back into the crowd, prompting a significant number of Nice fans to rush the field.

The referee halted the match and sent players to the locker rooms.

There were unverified photos circulating on social media of Payet with blood and scratches on his back, while teammates Matteo Guendouzi and Luan Peres were pictured with strangle marks on their necks.

“It’s disappointing that the match ended this way,” Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivère said. “Everyone saw what happened. Our fans threw bottles, we can’t deny that. But I think that unfortunately, what sparked things off was the reaction of two Marseille players, to throw back the bottles. After that, it snowballed.

“I don’t think the Marseille security should have got involved on the pitch and they certainly shouldn’t have hit our players, because two of our players were hit. But that’s not the argument here.”

Nice players reportedly tried to convince their counterparts to return to the field after it was decided to restart the match.