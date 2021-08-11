 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nigerian minister says Twitter ban to be lifted soon
0 Comments
AP

Nigerian minister says Twitter ban to be lifted soon

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria plans to soon lift its ban on Twitter, the country's information minister said Wednesday, two months after authorities blocked the social network when a tweet by the president was deleted.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed told journalists that an “amicable resolution is very much in sight,” but did not specify how soon the ban could be lifted in Africa's most populous nation.

Sarah Hart, a Twitter spokesperson, said the company had recently met with the Nigerian government to discuss the ban.

“Our aim is to chart a path forward to the restoration of Twitter for everyone in Nigeria,” Hart said in an emailed statement. “We look forward to ongoing discussions with the Nigerian government and seeing the service restored very soon.”

Nigeria suspended Twitter’s operation on June 4 after the social media network deleted a post by President Muhammadu Buhari in which he threatened to treat separatists “in the language they will understand.”

Nigerians officials, though, have denied that the ban was in retaliation for deleting the president's tweet.

The decision drew widespread criticism from Nigerians, many of whom pointed out how the government announced the ban on its Twitter page.

The U.S. said the ban “has no place in a democracy” while Amnesty International said it is “inconsistent and incompatible with Nigeria’s international obligations.”

Many Nigerians defied the ban and continued to access the social network with the aid of virtual private network. A West African court in June restrained the federal government from prosecuting those still using Twitter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexico march celebrates World's Indigenous Day

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Belarus runner used quick thinking to avoid being sent home
World

Belarus runner used quick thinking to avoid being sent home

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals back home after publicly criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games used quick thinking to get help, using her phone to translate a plea and show it to Japanese police as she tried to avoid being forced onto a plane.

+22
China sentences Canadian to 11 years in case tied to Huawei
World

China sentences Canadian to 11 years in case tied to Huawei

  • Updated

DANDONG, China (AP) — A Canadian entrepreneur was sentenced to 11 years in prison Wednesday in a spying case linked to Beijing’s effort to push his country to release an executive of tech giant Huawei, prompting an unusual joint show of support for Canada by the United States and 24 other governments.

+18
US vows to isolate Taliban if they take power by force
World

US vows to isolate Taliban if they take power by force

  • Updated

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A U.S. peace envoy brought a warning to the Taliban on Tuesday that any government that comes to power through force in Afghanistan won’t be recognized internationally after a series of cities fell to the insurgent group in stunningly quick succession.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News