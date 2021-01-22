 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nissan commits to UK car plant after post-Brexit trade deal
AP

Nissan commits to UK car plant after post-Brexit trade deal

{{featured_button_text}}
Nissan commits to UK car plant after post-Brexit trade deal

FILE - In this Thursday, March 14, 2019 file photo, workers walk toward the car builders Nissan plant in Sunderland, England. Japanese carmaker Nissan confirmed Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, that it will maintain its operations in Britain in the wake of the post-Brexit trade deal between the country and the European Union. The news was greeted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a “great vote of confidence.”

 Frank Augstein

LONDON (AP) — Japanese carmaker Nissan confirmed Friday that it will maintain its operations in Britain in the wake of the post-Brexit trade deal between the country and the European Union.

The news was greeted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a “great vote of confidence."

The future of Nissan's car plant in the northeast England city of Sunderland was thrown into doubt in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the EU in June 2016, a decision that could have led to tariffs and quotas on trade between the two sides.

However, after months of tortuous negotiations, the U.K. and EU struck a post-Brexit trade deal at the end of 2020 that means there won't be any tariffs or quotas. There will be other barriers to trade though, such as customs checks and more form-filling that will inevitably raise costs.

Nissan's chief operating officer, Ashwani Gupta, said the deal ensured the company's future in Sunderland, where it employs around 6,000 people.

“Sunderland is one of the top three plants in the world for competitiveness for Nissan,” he said from Japan.

Johnson welcomed the commitment, saying it is “fantastic news” for the workforce and the future of electric vehicle manufacturing in the country.

By the end of 2023 all Nissan cars sold in Europe will have an electrified version, Gupta said, adding that it will then be up to customers to decide how quickly they switch from traditional combustion engines.

Though committing to the Sunderland plant, Nissan said one of its two lines there will pause production on Friday as shipping routes and ports come under pressure because of the coronavirus crisis. It said this will affect the line which produces the Qashqai and Leaf vehicles but that production will be back to normal next week.

Unions greeted the Nissan commitment with relief, as it brings an end to nearly five years of uncertainty.

“Through continued economic and public health uncertainty they have battled to maintain this plant as one of the most productive in the autos sector and to put it in the best place to transition to the next generation of vehicles," said Steve Bush, an official at the Unite union.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rodin Museum sculpture garden reopens to public
World

Rodin Museum sculpture garden reopens to public

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — There is a ray of light for Parisians who, like the rest of the French nation this weekend, begin to observe a tightened coronavirus curfew: The famous Rodin Museum sculpture gardens is reopening to visitors.

+9
WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first
World

WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization chief on Monday lambasted drugmakers' profits and vaccine inequalities, saying it’s “not right” that younger, healthier adults in wealthy countries get vaccinated against COVID-19 before older people or health care workers in poorer countries and charging that most vaccine makers have targeted locations where “profits are highest.”

+5
Greek president backs Olympic champion after abuse claim
World

Greek president backs Olympic champion after abuse claim

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's first female president met Olympic sailing champion Sofia Bekatorou on Monday to express her support for the athlete who publicly claimed she had been sexually assaulted 22 years ago by a senior sports official.

+26
Kremlin critic Navalny detained after landing in Moscow
World

Kremlin critic Navalny detained after landing in Moscow

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was arrested Sunday at a Moscow airport as he tried to enter the country from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

+12
Panel: China, WHO should have acted quicker to stop pandemic
World

Panel: China, WHO should have acted quicker to stop pandemic

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — A panel of experts commissioned by the World Health Organization has criticized China and other countries for not moving to stem the initial outbreak of the coronavirus earlier and questioned whether the U.N. health agency should have labeled it a pandemic sooner.

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable baby kangaroo peeks from mother's pouch for first time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News