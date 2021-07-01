Nissan to make new electric cars, batteries in Britain

“It’s no secret that across the world, governments are seeking to attract what is a once-in-a-generation opportunity … to build these gigafactories,’’ he told the BBC. “We’ve committed some measure of support, but the billion pounds that they’re giving far outweighs and is in far excess of the amount of support that we provided.”

Ashwani Gupta, Nissan’s chief operating officer, said the company made the decision to invest in Sunderland after Britain negotiated a “trade-friendly Brexit.”

Government funding was also critical, he said.

“The government support is not quantified in terms of numbers because we are still discussing, but for sure without the government support it would not have been possible,” he told the BBC.

The agreement will be seen as a huge boost to the U.K. auto industry, which has been struggling to cope with the new trading relationship with the EU and the economic slowdown caused by COVID-19.

U.K. car production fell 29.3% to 920,928 vehicles last year, the lowest total since 1984, according to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, an industry trade group.