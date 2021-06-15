NMacedonia wants Austria's Arnautović punished for outburst

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The North Macedonian soccer federation has submitted a request to UEFA asking for Austria striker Marko Arnautović to be punished for a nationalist outburst after he scored a goal at the European Championship.

The federation said the outburst was directed at Ezgjan Alioski, who is of Albanian origin. Arnautović's father is Serbian and his mother is Austrian.

“We are always against nationalism, discrimination and all other forms of insults and outbursts that are not in the spirit of football and the values that we all stand for together,” the federation said in a statement released late Monday. “We will always stand up and defend the interests and dignity of the Macedonian national team wherever they play.”

UEFA said Tuesday it has appointed a disciplinary inspector to conduct an investigation into the incident. UEFA disciplinary rules call for a minimum 10-match ban for insults based on race or ethnic origin.

Arnautović scored the final goal in Austria’s 3-1 victory over North Macedonia on Sunday at the National Arena in Bucharest.