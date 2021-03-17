No cigar: Interstellar object is cookie-shaped planet shard

Given that Oumuamua is unlike comets and asteroids — and something not seen before — “we cannot assume ‘business as usual,’ as many scientists argue,” Loeb wrote in an email Wednesday. “If we contemplate ‘something that we had not seen before,' we must leave the artificial origin hypothesis on the table and collect more evidence on objects from the same class.”

When Oumuamua was at its closest approach to Earth, it appeared to have a width six times larger than its thickness. Those are the rough proportions of one wafer of an Oreo cookie, Desch noted.

It's now long gone, beyond the orbit of Uranus, more than 2 billion miles (3.2 billion kilometers) away — and far too small to be seen, even by the Hubble Space Telescope. As a result, astronomers will need to rely on the original observations and, hopefully, continue to refine their analyses, Jackson said.

By the time the object starts leaving our solar system around 2040, the width-to-thickness ratio will have dropped to 10-to-1, according to Desch.

“So maybe Oumuamua was consistent with a cookie when we saw it, but will soon be literally as flat as a pancake,” Desch said in an email.

That's the way the cosmic cookie — this one anyway — crumbles.

———

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0