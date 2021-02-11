No crowds, but Australian Open will continue during lockdown

“The feedback we’ve had from all the players is they just want to get on and play," he said. “They’ve been plying in a bubble with no crowds for pretty much a year now, so the last five days (with crowds) have been a unique experience for them.”

Serena Williams was in the middle of her third-round win over Anastasia Potapova when the lockdown was announced. She didn't hear the news until after the match.

“I think it’s good that I didn’t know. . . . It’s going to be a rough few days for I think everyone,” she said. “It’s been really fun to have the crowd back, especially here."

Grigor Dimitrov, who also advanced to the fourth round on Friday, said he feels fortunate the tournament is going ahead at all.

“I think throughout the past months and everything that has been happening, in a sense I feel like nothing can surprise me," he said.

Fans arriving at Melbourne Park on Friday before the announced lockdown were instructed at the entrance to maintain social-distancing, sanitize their hands and pull their masks up over their noses. With masks not yet required on the grounds, though, many were not wearing them.