'No zero risk': UK move to increase Wembley fans questioned

The Conservative government hopes its rapid rollout of vaccines will keep the current outbreak in check and limit the number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospital treatment, thereby paving the way for it to lift remaining restrictions on social contact on July 19. Wednesday's figures showed that around 65% of Britain's population has received one dose of vaccine, while 47% have had two.

It says the increased capacity for the Wembley matches — and the finals at the Wimbledon tennis tournament on the weekend of July 10 and 11 — will be part of its Event Research Programme on holding mass events safely that it has been running. It also said all ticket-holders for the matches must show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of two vaccine doses — something that's not required when fans go to a watch a match in a pub.

Media Minister John Whittingdale said the test events so far, including music's Brit Awards, “have shown very successful results" and analysis will be published soon.

Whittingdale also indicated the government will grant UEFA's request for around 2,500 VIPs — such as officials, politicians and sponsors — to be allowed to enter the country for the latter stages of the tournament without having to quarantine. He said, however, their movements will be severely constrained.