Nobel panel to announce 2021 economics prize

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The winner of the 2021 Nobel prize for outstanding work in the field of economics will be announced Monday.

Unlike the other Nobel prizes, the economics award wasn’t established in the will of Alfred Nobel but by the Swedish central bank in his memory in 1968, with the first winner selected a year later. It is the last prize announced each year.

Last year's prize went to two Stanford University economists who tackled the tricky problem of making auctions run more efficiently.

It also created an endearing moment when one had to knock on the other's door in the middle of the night to wake him up and tell him they had won.