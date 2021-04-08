 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North China explosion kills 9 amid mining safety crackdown
0 comments
AP

North China explosion kills 9 amid mining safety crackdown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BEIJING (AP) — Nine workers have been killed in northern China during an operation to destroy expired mining explosives, officials said Friday.

The blast in Hebei province that borders capital Beijing left another three workers injured on Wednesday, the Chicheng county government said in a notice on its microblog.

The workers had been part of a crew tasked with destroying the explosives, which can become unstable over time and unsafe to use. They had been stored by a Beijing-based coal mining company, according to media reports.

The Chicheng county government notice said an investigation had been opened into the cause of the accident, which comes amid a push to improve safety in China’s mining industry, one of the world’s deadliest due in part to the mishandling of materials. Increased supervision has reduced the number of major deadly incidents, although high demand for raw materials, especially coal, continues to lead to safety lapses.

Ten workers were killed at a gold mine in the northern province of Shandong in January after a cave-in caused by the improper storage and use of explosives.

The safety crackdown was ordered last year after two accidents in mountainous southwestern Chongqing killed 39 miners.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Iris, beloved osprey returns to Missoula

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Iran prosecutor says 10 indicted for Ukraine plane shootdown
World

Iran prosecutor says 10 indicted for Ukraine plane shootdown

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ten officials have been indicted in Iran over the 2020 military shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed 176 people, a prosecutor said Tuesday, an announcement coming just as Tehran begins indirect negotiations with the West over its collapsed nuclear deal with world powers.

Jordan prince remains defiant in new audio recording
World

Jordan prince remains defiant in new audio recording

  • Updated

BEIRUT (AP) — Jordan's Prince Hamzah says he has been threatened by the country's security agencies but does not plan to follow their “unacceptable” orders that he remain confined at home and cut off from public communication, according to a new voice recording released Monday.

+12
UK eyes testing COVID-19 passports at mass gatherings
World

UK eyes testing COVID-19 passports at mass gatherings

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — Britain is planning to test a series of measures including “coronavirus status certifications" over the coming weeks to see if they can allow people to safely return to mass gatherings at sports arenas, nightclubs and concerts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News