North Korea claims latest missile test didn't target US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has hit back at U.S. criticism over its test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile this week, saying it was rightfully exercising its rights for self-defense and that the weapon doesn’t specifically target the United States.

The comments by an unidentified spokesperson of the North’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday came as the U.N. Security Council was set to hold an emergency closed-door meeting over the launch at the request of the United States and the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday, the North launched a new ballistic missile from a submarine in its first test of such weaponry in two years, marking the most significant demonstration of its military might since President Joe Biden took office.

Washington has condemned the launch, which underscored how the North continues to expand its military capabilities amid a freeze in nuclear diplomacy, and called for Pyongyang to “engage in sustained and substantive dialogue.”