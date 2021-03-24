North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, senior US official says

'When we practice attacking them, they practice nuking us'

A ballistic missile launch is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions, and "that's going to make it a little harder for the Biden people," said Jeffrey Lewis, a professor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, which specializes in open-source intelligence.

Lewis, who previously described the weekend's short-range launches as a "two" out of 10, told CNN on Wednesday evening that the new ballistic launches would be "more than a two."

But the launch wasn't entirely unexpected, coming days after the US Secretary of State and Defense Secretary visited the region and following a joint US-South Korea military exercise. "When we practice attacking them, they practice nuking us. that's just the yin and the yang of the thing," said Lewis.

Though it remains unclear whether exactly what kind of ballistic missile was launched, Lewis said it seemed unlikely to be the more powerful long-range missile.

"For really long range missiles, they tended to be picked up when they went up, and they stay aloft for 10-20 minutes. With the ICMBs, we heard about the launch before they came down, and that was a good give away," he said.

"This time, they went up and they came down."