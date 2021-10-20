North Korea says its sub-launched missile didn't target US

“When doing the recent test-firing, we did not have the U.S. in mind nor aimed at it, but it is the work which had already been planned purely for the defense of the country,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson noted that the United States already possesses submarine-launched ballistic missile systems and said it was exposing its double standards by criticizing the North for pursuing the same weaponry. That only raises the North’s suspicions about the sincerity of the Biden administration’s statements that it harbors no hostility toward the North, the spokesperson said.

Ending a months-long lull in September, North Korea has been ramping up its weapons tests while making conditional peace offers to Seoul, reviving a pattern of pressuring South Korea to try to get what it wants from the United States.

Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled for more than two years over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling U.S.-led sanctions against North Korea and the North’s denuclearization steps.

Since his fallout with the Trump administration, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to strengthen his nuclear deterrent in face of what he described as U.S. pressure and threats.