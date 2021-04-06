 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Macedonia crime ring sold passports to criminals
0 comments
AP

North Macedonia crime ring sold passports to criminals

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Nine officials in North Macedonia's interior ministry were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of illegally issuing passports to overseas criminals.

Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski told reporters the suspects worked in the ministry’s passport office and were arrested following a two-year surveillance operation.

His government received support from U.S. authorities and Interpol, the minister said.

Spasovski said the 215 people who received the passports and were given false identities included drug trafficking suspects and other criminals wanted on international arrest warrants. He did not give other details.

The arrested officials are due to appear Wednesday before a public prosecutor. A tenth official is wanted for questioning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits vaccination site in Virginia

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Iran prosecutor says 10 indicted for Ukraine plane shootdown
World

Iran prosecutor says 10 indicted for Ukraine plane shootdown

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ten officials have been indicted in Iran over the 2020 military shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed 176 people, a prosecutor said Tuesday, an announcement coming just as Tehran begins indirect negotiations with the West over its collapsed nuclear deal with world powers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News