 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northeast Atlantic countries create new protected sea area
0 Comments
AP

Northeast Atlantic countries create new protected sea area

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The governments of 15 countries in the Northeast Atlantic on Friday created a new protected area of the ocean they say is bigger than the combined land mass of Germany and the United Kingdom.

The countries designated a marine protected area for seabirds covering nearly 600,000 square kilometers (about 230,000 square miles) as part of their efforts to ensure the conservation and sustainability of marine biodiversity.

The protected zone area is viewed as crucial for the feeding and breeding of local and migrating seabirds.

Government representatives also gave their blessing at a meeting in Portugal to a new North-East Atlantic Environment Strategy, which features commitments to reduce the impact of climate change and ocean acidification, biodiversity loss, and pollution, including marine plastic pollution.

The plan includes a target to reduce trash in the sea by 50% by 2025, and by 75% by 2030.

The 15 countries belong to the so-called OSPAR Convention. They are Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Finland, France, Ireland, Iceland, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Switzerland. The European Union is also a member.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia hosts first royal wedding in over 100 years

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Rowdy celebrations erupt in Norway as COVID restrictions end
World

Rowdy celebrations erupt in Norway as COVID restrictions end

  • Updated

HELSINKI (AP) — Police in Norway on Sunday reported dozens of disturbances and violent clashes including mass brawls in the Nordic country’s big cities after streets, bars, restaurants and nightclubs were filled with people celebrating the end of COVID-19 restrictions that lasted for more than a year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News