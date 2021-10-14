Norway mourns bow-and-arrow victims, recalls 2011 attack

A 37-year-old Danish man who lived in the town was arrested about half an hour after police received first word of a man armed with a bow and arrow shooting at people in a supermarket and other locations in Kongsberg's old town.

As investigators worked to piece together evidence, Norway's national domestic security agency said the case was being treated as an act of terrorism. Police identified the attacker as Espen Andersen Braathen and described him as a convert to Islam who previously had been on their watch list for potential radical views.

The regional prosecutor leading the investigation said Andersen Braathen was armed with other weapons besides the bow and arrow. Police have not revealed what types of weapons or if they were used in the killings of four women and one man, all between the ages of 50 and 70.

King Harald V said all of Norway sympathized “in grief and despair” with the relatives of the victims and the three people who were injured in the attack.

“Norway is a small country,” the 84-year-old figurehead monarch said. “When Kongsberg is now...hit hard, the rest of the nation stands with you. It is our hope that security will be restored so that fear does not become entrenched.”