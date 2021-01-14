Norwegian Air to end long-haul flights, focus on Europe

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle said Thursday it will focus on European destinations and close its long-haul operations as it struggles with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and debt restructuring.

The airline said it will “focus on its core Nordics business, operating a European short haul network with narrow body aircraft. Under these circumstances a long-haul operation is not viable for Norwegian and these operations will therefore not continue.”

The plan affects its flights to the United States and means it will cut its fleet from 140 aircraft to about 50.

Norwegian also wants to reduce its total debt to around 20 billion kroner ($2.36 billion), and plans to raise 4-5 billion kroner ($473 million-590 million) in new capital, including through a rights issue and a private placement of shares. The plan must be approved by an Irish bankruptcy court.

Like other airlines, its fleet is now mostly grounded as the pandemic has caused a near-total halt to global travel.

In November, Norwegian said it was seeking restructuring and bankruptcy protection in Ireland, where its fleet is held, saying it was in the interest of its stakeholders.