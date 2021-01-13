Nostalgia for old era challenges Tunisia’s democratic gains

Asked about accusations that Moussi glosses over such abuses, fellow PDL parliamentarian Mohammed Krifa said: “If you give us freedom of speech and we are starving, what does that mean?”

“Even with the mistakes of the old regime, with the bad things, the growth of the country was 7%,” he added.

Human rights activist Sihem Bensedrine, who led the truth commission, recognizes Tunisia's economic troubles, but says: “A citizen is in need of both his freedom and his security. You can’t have one without the other.”

She emphasizes the strides Tunisia has made since 2011: the establishment of democratic institutions, an independent justice system, free and fair elections — but acknowledges there's still work to be done and warns against backsliding.

Still, analyst Ayari calls it “a sign of good health of the Tunisian democracy” that people like Moussi are allowed to participate in the public debate.

"It’s better to have ideas, even extremist ideas, framed by political parties and conflicts that are peaceful but inside parliament not out in the streets,” he said. “What is a threat is the economic and social situation. This is much more dangerous.”

