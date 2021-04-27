NZ Rugby debates selling All Blacks share to US investors

NZR said it will also establish a legacy fund for “longer-term strategic initiatives to ensure the sustainability of all levels of rugby in New Zealand.”

Silver Lake Partners was launched in 1999 and has focused mainly on investment in the technology sector with holdings in companies such as Airbnb, Twitter and Dell Technologies. It also holds a stake in City Football Group which owns the English Premier League club Manchester City and which it lists in its Content and Entertainment industry vertical.

NZR embarked on a nationwide “roadshow” tour to sell the Silver Lake deal to provincial unions.

But the concept faced push-back from professional players who have sought assurances that important traditional and cultural symbols such as the silver fern and the All Blacks’ haka will not be sold and commercialized. The All Blacks have won the Rugby World Cup three times and were also runners-up in 1995, making them the most successful team at the sport's global showpiece and confirming their long standing as a premier team in the game.

The recent, failed Super League in European soccer has also caused a tremor of concern among some New Zealand Rugby fans.