 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Official: Taliban to declare Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Here's the latest
0 Comments
alert

Official: Taliban to declare Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Here's the latest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Taliban insurgents entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Sunday, an interior ministry official said, as the United States evacuated diplomats from its embassy by helicopter. Libby Hogan reports.

Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan.

The Taliban entered the capital early Sunday and an official in the militant group said it would soon announce the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace — a return rich in symbolism to the name of the country under the Taliban government ousted by U.S.-led forces after the 9/11 attacks. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

The militants had earlier moved into a city gripped by panic, where helicopters raced overhead throughout the day to evacuate personnel from the U.S. Embassy. Smoke rose near the compound as staff destroyed important documents, and the American flag was lowered. Several other Western missions also prepared to pull their people out.

Here are the latest updates and more news from Afghanistan:

___

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban enter Afghan capital Kabul

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+22
China sentences Canadian to 11 years in case tied to Huawei
World

China sentences Canadian to 11 years in case tied to Huawei

  • Updated

DANDONG, China (AP) — A Canadian entrepreneur was sentenced to 11 years in prison in a spying case linked to Beijing’s effort to push his country to release an executive of tech giant Huawei, prompting an unusual show of support for Canada by the United States and 24 other governments.

+18
US vows to isolate Taliban if they take power by force
World

US vows to isolate Taliban if they take power by force

  • Updated

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A U.S. peace envoy brought a warning to the Taliban on Tuesday that any government that comes to power through force in Afghanistan won’t be recognized internationally after a series of cities fell to the insurgent group in stunningly quick succession.

+6
Canadian faces spy ruling in China as Huawei decision looms
World

Canadian faces spy ruling in China as Huawei decision looms

  • Updated

BEIJING (AP) — A Canadian entrepreneur who was charged with spying after his government arrested an executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei faces a possible verdict Wednesday as Beijing steps up pressure on Canada ahead of a court ruling on whether to hand over the executive to face U.S. criminal charges.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News