 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Official's comment triggers fear Polish govt wants out of EU
0 Comments
AP

Official's comment triggers fear Polish govt wants out of EU

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish opposition politicians accused the governing party Thursday of putting Poland's membership in the European Union in danger after a top party official said “drastic solutions” could be needed amid a conflict with Brussels.

Government spokesman Piotr Mueller denied that there is any intention to leave the 27-member bloc, saying: “We will not follow the way of Great Britain.”

Ryszard Terlecki, deputy leader of the conservative nationalist governing party, Law and Justice, said Wednesday during a discussion at an economic forum in Poland that the party wants to remain in the EU and have a cooperative relationship with the bloc but that the EU “should be acceptable to us.”

“Because if things go the way they are likely to go, we will have to search for drastic solutions. The British showed that the dictatorship of the Brussels bureaucracy did not suit them and turned around and left,” he said, referring to Brexit, or Britain's' departure from the bloc.

Terlecki, who is also the leader of the ruling party's group in parliament, spoke after the bloc moved earlier this week to punish Poland financially for actions that increase the governing party's control over the courts. Brussels says they are against EU law.

Opposition lawmakers seized on Terlecki's comment to accuse Law and Justice of seeking Poland's departure from the EU.

Senate Speaker Tomasz Grodzki said it would not be in Poland's interest to leave the EU.

Amid the uproar, Terlecki tweeted Thursday that he does not support leaving the bloc, saying: “Poland was, is and will be a member of the EU."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chamonix mountain guide company marks 200th birthday atop Mont Blanc

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Germany protests to Russia over pre-election cyberattacks
World

Germany protests to Russia over pre-election cyberattacks

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has protested to Russia over attempts to steal data from lawmakers in what it suspects may have been preparation to spread disinformation before the upcoming German election, the Foreign Ministry in Berlin said Monday.

WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
World

WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — Rich countries with large supplies of coronavirus vaccines should refrain from offering booster shots through the end of the year and make the doses available for poorer countries, the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday, doubling down on an earlier appeal for a “moratorium" on boosters that has largely been ignored.

Firebrand Myanmar monk Wirathu released from prison
World

Firebrand Myanmar monk Wirathu released from prison

  • Updated

BANGKOK (AP) — A nationalist Buddhist monk in Myanmar notorious for anti-Muslim remarks was freed from prison on Monday after charges that he tried to stir up disaffection against the country's previous civilian government were dropped.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News