Officials: Hunger-striking Navalny to go to prison hospital

Already, Russian authorities have taken their crackdown on Navalny’s allies and supporters to a new level, with the Moscow prosecutor’s office last week petitioning a court to label as extremist groups Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his network of regional offices.

According to human rights advocates, if it happens, both the foundation and the regional offices would be outlawed, paralyzing their operations, and those who work for either could be prosecuted. Donating money to either of the two — something thousands of Russians have been doing regularly in recent years — would also become a criminal offense punishable by a prison term.

For now, several Navalny allies have dismissed the move to bring him to the prison hospital as insufficient. Navalny’s top strategist, Leonid Volkov, said no one should assume it was even happening until the opposition leader's lawyers confirm it. “Until the lawyers locate him, we won’t know where he is and what is up with him,” Volkov wrote in a Facebook post.

One of the lawyers arrived at the prison where Navalny was supposed to be brought on Monday afternoon but has yet to see the politician, Volkov said.