Puerto Rican boxer turns himself in after lover found dead

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo turned himself in to federal agents Sunday night just hours after authorities identified the body of a dead woman as his 27-year-old lover, officials said.

The body of Keishla Rodríguez was found in a lagoon in the U.S. territory's capital Saturday, a couple of days after she was reported missing. She was identified Sunday via dental records, Puerto Rico’s Institute of Forensic Science said in a statement.

FBI spokeswoman Limary Cruz told The Associated Press that the federal agency was filing charges that would soon be announced.

Verdejo and his attorneys previously declined comment, and police said the boxer did not originally cooperate and refused to answer questions.

Rodríguez’s family said she was pregnant with Verdejo’s child. Keila Ortiz, the victim’s mother, told reporters that her daughter had called her before she vanished Thursday and told her that Verdejo was going to her house to see the results of a pregnancy test.

“I told her, ‘Be careful,’ because he had already threatened her,'' Ortiz said. She said Verdejo had told her daughter not to have the baby, mentioning his career and family.