Officials urge vigilance as Germany sees 3rd infection wave

BERLIN (AP) — German health officials warned Friday that the country's latest eruption of coronavirus cases has the potential to be worse than the previous two last year, and urged people to stay at home during the upcoming Easter break to help slow the rapidly rising numbers of new infections.

Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters that more than 10% of Germans had now received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and that the rollout of shots, which has been criticized as too slow, was gathering speed.

At the same time, he urged people to get tested regularly, observe hygiene and distancing recommendations and to avoid contact with large groups of people.

“The numbers are rising too quickly,” Spahn said. “If this continues unchecked, there's a danger that our health system will in April, during the course of April, be stretched to its limit.”

Lothar Wieler, head of Germany's disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said that Germany is just at the “beginning of the third wave” of the pandemic. He said the more contagious variant of the virus first detected in Britain is now the dominant one in the country.