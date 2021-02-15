Okonjo-Iweala becomes first woman, African to lead WTO

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was appointed Monday to head the World Trade Organization, becoming the first woman and first African to take on the role amid rising protectionism and disagreement over how the body decides cases involving billions in sales and thousands of jobs.

Okonjo-Iweala, 66, was named director-general by representatives of the 164 countries that make up the WTO, which deals with the rules of trade between nations.

She said during an online news conference that she was taking over at a time when the WTO “is facing so many challenges” and is in need of “deep and wide-ranging reforms.”

She said the first priority would be quickly addressing the economic and health consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring that poor countries do not have “to wait in line” for vaccines.

“Vaccine nationalism does not pay” she said, because countries that lag in vaccination will be the source of new variants.

Other priorities would include reforming the organization’s dispute resolution process and finding ways for trade rules to deal with change such as digitalization and e-commerce. Dispute resolution is key because the WTO is the only place countries can come to have their trade differences settled, she said.