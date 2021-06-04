Olympian Yamaguchi says Japan 'cornered' into holding games

Hashimoto hedged, slightly.

“Whether it’s 100% or not, well, I have been receiving this question many times," Hashimoto said. "If the IOC judges, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government judges, that it is difficult, then it is also our mission to respond to such judgment."

She also said that the visit by IOC President Thomas Bach, which was announced for July 12 by Coates, was now uncertain.

“Nothing is decided,” she said.

Bach's scheduled visit to Hiroshima in May was called off because many parts Japan were under a state of emergency.

The IOC's plan is to get 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes from more than 200 countries and territories into Tokyo, sequester them in a bubble at the Olympic Village, let them compete and then get them out of Japan within two days of their finish.

Tens of thousands of others will also enter: coaches, judges, officials, broadcasters, media and members of the so-called Olympic Family.