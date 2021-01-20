Olympic champion's abuse claim triggers debate in Greece

Bekatorou’s revelation rippled to Cyprus where renewed accusations by Commonwealth Games and World Cup shooting champion Andri Eleftheriou that she was sexually assaulted by an unnamed sports official several years ago ignited a debate about the issue on the conservative island nation.

Eleftheriou met with the country’s Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis on Wednesday to talk about the accusations she made during a recent TV appearance. She filed a formal police complaint about the incident.

Yiolitis praised Eleftheriou for her bravery in stepping forward and promised her full support while urging other women who have been assaulted to speak out without fear because authorities have made significant strides in handling these cases.

Separately, prosecutors in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki have launched a preliminary investigation into multiple claims of sexual misconduct made by former female students against two faculty members of the city's state-run university.

The scandals in Greece have emerged as the country is attempting to shake off a legacy of corruption and abuse of high authority, blamed in part for a major financial crisis that lasted for most of the previous decade.

Senior politicians publicly supported Bekatorou within hours of the allegations being made.