Olympic Latest: China again dominates at diving pool

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:

———

China had another dominating day at the diving pool, taking the top two spots in the semifinals of the women’s 3-meter springboard.

In a repeat of the preliminaries, defending Olympic champion Shi Tingmao posted the highest score over five dives and teammate Wang Han ranked second. The pair already teamed up to win the 3-meter synchronized event.

Shi led the way with 371.45 points. Wang (346.85) and Canadian Jennifer Abel (341.40) were the only ones even close to the leader, stamping China as a huge favorite to earn its fourth diving gold in five events at these games.

Americans Krysta Palmer and Hailey Hernandez also finished in the top 12 to advance to Sunday’s final, where the scores will be wiped clean and the final standings settled with another five more dives.

———

Japan will compete for its 10th judo gold medal in at the Tokyo Olympics when it faces France on Saturday night in the final of the first-ever Olympic mixed team event at the Budokan.