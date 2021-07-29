Olympic Latest: Gymnastics all-around underway without Biles

Liptak and Kostelecky tied after 50 shots, hitting 43 targets to set an Olympic record. Both shooters hit the first six targets in the shoot-off before Kostelecky missed on the seventh.

Great Britain’s Matthew Coward-Holley took bronze.

Liptak finished 18th at the 2012 London Games, but did not compete in Rio five years ago. Kostelecky earned his second medal in his sixth Olympics with the gold he won at the 2008 Beijing Games.

More than 50 athletes and officials with the Australian track and field team were briefly isolated in their rooms at the Olympics after American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks tested positive for COVID-19.

Kendricks, the two-time world champion, is out of the Games.

The Australian Olympic committee said three of its athletes were still being kept isolated after “a brief casual contact with a U.S. track and field athlete who had tested positive.” Those three can still train, but away from other team members.

The Australian Olympic committee said the three returned negative tests and would be tested daily. All three were vaccinated. The committee did not name them.