Olympic sprinter Alex Quiñónez fatally shot in Ecuador
AP

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019. file photo, Alex Quiñónez, of Ecuador, gestures after a men's 200 meter heat at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. Olympic sprinter Alex Quiñónez was fatally shot in the port city of Guayaquil in Ecuador on Friday night, Oct. 22, 2021, police said.

 Petr David Josek

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadorian sprinter Alex Quiñónez was fatally shot in the port city of Guayaquil, police said early Saturday.

Quiñónez, who was 32, became a national hero in 2012 when he reached the 200 meter final at the London Games, finishing seventh in a race won by Usain Bolt.

Guayaquil-based newspaper El Universo reported that Quiñónez was fatally shot on a street in the northwest section of the city around 9:20 p.m. Friday and that another man was also killed.

There were no immediate report of arrests.

Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso vowed in a statement on Saturday that the slaying “will not go unpunished."

Quiñónez's death was also confirmed by the Ecuadorian Olympic Committee Olympic Committee in a statement on Saturday. It said the circumstances of his death “have not yet been clarified.”

Quiñónez won bronze in the 200 at the 2019 world championship in Doha.

Andrea Sotomayor, the secretary general of the Ecuadorian Olympic Committee, expressed her sorrow and outrage on Twitter, decrying “so much evil."

“I don't have words to express the sadness, helplessness and indignation that is overwhelming me,” wrote Sotomayor, who was formerly Minister of Sport. “Álex Quiñónez was the synonym of humility and a clear example of resilience. His loss leaves us with pain in our chests.”

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

